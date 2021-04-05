Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police mistakenly arrest 17-year-old boy for suspect in alleged kidnapping case
by News Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2021 5:58 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 5:58 pm EDT
An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)
Peel police have launched an internal review into the high risk arrest of a kidnapping and murder suspect that turned out to be a terrified teen.
Police from Peel and Toronto surrounded a car in the area of Don Mills and Finch Avenue last Wednesday, two days after the alleged kidnapping of a woman.
They thought 21-year-old Kwami Garwood was the driver — he wasn’t — the driver was actually a 17-year-old boy.
RELATED: Police say woman in alleged Brampton kidnapping found, suspect not located yet
“We regret this mistake and the distress this has caused this young man and his family,” Peel police wrote in a statement it has issued about the incident, adding police contacted the family and are offering support.
“Our job is to keep the community safe,” the statement reads, “Operating on the belief the individual in the car was the suspect Mr. Garwood, we had a duty to act.”
Police say there were no serious injuries to the driver or officers.
The woman he’s accused of abducting turned up safe at a police station last Monday night.
Anyone who has information about Garwood is asked to contact police.
