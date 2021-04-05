1 man arrested after noxious substance sprayed in Scarborough Junction area building

Toronto police have arrested a man after he allegedly sprayed an unknown, possibly noxious substance in the hallway of a building in the Scarborough Junction area.

Police were called to the building in the area of St Clair Avenue East and Birchmount Road around 6:30 p.m. for a chemical hazard.

People from the building were seen lying outside and some had difficulty breathing. A TTC bus was called in to provide shelter.

RELATED: Man killed in crash at Brampton scrap metal yard prompts investigation

Paramedics on scene reported that the substance was possibly pepper spray or bear spray.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.