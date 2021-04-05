Loading articles...

NDP politician recovering from COVID-19 believes she contracted virus from Queen's Park

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 1:06 pm EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, followed by Health Minister Christine Elliott, arrives for a news conference at Queen's Park during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, September 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A provincial politician from Toronto currently recovering from COVID-19 thinks she picked up the virus at Queen’s Park.

Beaches East York MPP Dr. Rima Berns-McGown tells 680 NEWS the Ontario legislature is the only place she went for the two weeks prior to testing positive where she was inside without a mask.

The New Democrat says she’s had one dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine but that the virus has still “slammed her into the boards”….although “the vaccine did its job” by keeping her out of the hospital.

“Nobody should go to work knowing that there is a good chance of getting sick and passing it on to their families,” she said in one tweet.

We need to listen to ICU doctors like Dr. Michael Warner whose sickest patients are essential workers and their families. We need to pivot and to vaccinate essential workers, teachers – included – and we need to do it fast.”

Warner – head of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital – says he has a patient in his early 30’s in his ICU right now who works in the financial services industry and wasn’t allowed to work from home.

Dr. Warner says the man was completely healthy before getting infected at work.

“He shared an office with a coworker. This coworker did not adhere to public health restrictions, did not wear his mask consistently, and gave him a variant of COVID-19,” he said.

“My patient required intubation. My patient got a blood clot. My patient was eventually extubated but had COVID Encephalopathy, a brain dysfunction of COVID-19.”

 

Berns-McGown says her family doctor told her that the essential workers she treats are infecting their entire families.

She’s calling on the Ford government to pivot and vaccinate essential workers, including teachers as well as mandate paid sick days and time off to get the shot.

Berns-McGown says those moves are the key to ending the frustrating cycle of lockdowns.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB 400 ramp to EB 401 - right lane closed due to a truck w/ flat tire, traffic is jammed from Finch. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:43 AM
Retweeted @lilcrtbur: Good morning everyone. Here's today's sunrise, hope your day is as calm as this. @breakfasttv @680NEWSweather @BobVanDillen…
Latest Weather
Read more