NDP politician recovering from COVID-19 believes she contracted virus from Queen's Park

A provincial politician from Toronto currently recovering from COVID-19 thinks she picked up the virus at Queen’s Park.

Beaches East York MPP Dr. Rima Berns-McGown tells 680 NEWS the Ontario legislature is the only place she went for the two weeks prior to testing positive where she was inside without a mask.

The New Democrat says she’s had one dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine but that the virus has still “slammed her into the boards”….although “the vaccine did its job” by keeping her out of the hospital.

“Nobody should go to work knowing that there is a good chance of getting sick and passing it on to their families,” she said in one tweet.

???? I am recovering from covid that I likely got at work 3rd wave covid is a beast: I had had 1 dose of AZ ????& even so it slammed me into the boards The vaccine did its job, kept me out of the hospital & seems to have prevented me from passing it on Get vaccinated when you can! — Dr. Rima Berns-McGown (@beyrima) April 5, 2021

“We need to listen to ICU doctors like Dr. Michael Warner whose sickest patients are essential workers and their families. We need to pivot and to vaccinate essential workers, teachers – included – and we need to do it fast.”

Warner – head of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital – says he has a patient in his early 30’s in his ICU right now who works in the financial services industry and wasn’t allowed to work from home.

Dr. Warner says the man was completely healthy before getting infected at work.

“He shared an office with a coworker. This coworker did not adhere to public health restrictions, did not wear his mask consistently, and gave him a variant of COVID-19,” he said.

“My patient required intubation. My patient got a blood clot. My patient was eventually extubated but had COVID Encephalopathy, a brain dysfunction of COVID-19.”

Berns-McGown says her family doctor told her that the essential workers she treats are infecting their entire families.

She’s calling on the Ford government to pivot and vaccinate essential workers, including teachers as well as mandate paid sick days and time off to get the shot.

Berns-McGown says those moves are the key to ending the frustrating cycle of lockdowns.