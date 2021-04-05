Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 64-year-old Toronto woman

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 64-year-old Toronto woman.

Police say they were looking into a missing person report on Sunday evening when they found the woman in an east end apartment.

They say she had significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as Cynthia Coffey.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was arrested and charged Monday.

Police say he and Coffey knew each other.