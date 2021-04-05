Loading articles...

How capitalism profits from an epidemic of loneliness

In today’s Big Story podcast, most of us have been isolated for more than a year. Many of us, though, have been isolated for longer than that, and will feel it even more sharply when those of us who do have lots of friends and family can resume seeing them. Before there was a global pandemic, there was an epidemic of loneliness spiking in many countries around the world.

And if there’s one thing capitalism knows how to do, it’s how to take an unfulfilled basic human need and turn a profit on it—hence, the loneliness industry. Would you like to buy a hug, or rent a friend for an afternoon of shopping? Maybe you’ll eventually need your own robot buddy. Have no fear, with enough money you can do all this and more!

GUEST: Brian Bethune

