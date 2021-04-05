GTA mayors, doctors urge province to refocus vaccines to COVID hotspots

Ontario is preparing to move into the next phase of its vaccine rollout and GTA mayors and doctors are urging the government to rethink the distribution to better target essential workers.

Mayors from Toronto and Peel, the two hardest hit regions in the province throughout the pandemic, are calling for a re-tooling of vaccine distribution.

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie says vaccines need to be directed to the most vulnerable people in COVID hotspots and Brampton mayor Patrick Brown tweeted about the need to vaccinate essential workers on Friday.

“We must stop the spread at the source,” said Brown. “Our essential workplaces have been ground zero for COVID-19 outbreaks.”

The calls from the mayors comes as doctors warn of surging ICU admissions in the province and argue that the current health measures and vaccine distribution will not be enough to lighten the blow of the third wave.

Dr. Michael Warner, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, warned that the province will cross the 500 ICU patient threshold this week. Ontario is already looking at the highest number of ICU patients at any point during the pandemic.

The latest provincial numbers have 451 people currently in the ICU across the province with a COVID-19-related illness — up from 366 in the last week.

Warner recommends vaccinating those under the age of 50 in COVID hot zones, mandatory rapid testing in congregate work settings and to make employers accountable for workplace spread.

A new provincewide “shutdown” went into effect Saturday, and some experts are questioning the effect it will have.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch says while he appreciates that something needed to be done to try and halt the rise in cases and the additional stress on the healthcare system, he says a proper lockdown with stricter measures would have made more of an impact, considering there is virtually no change in restrictions in hotspots like Toronto and Peel.

“I don’t expect to see much change in the case burden,” says Bogoch. “A lot of these are happening in essential workplaces …so I think we need to do a lot more to support essential workplaces, especially in the high burden areas and a lockdown doesn’t necessarily address that.”

OHA President Anthony Dale said Sunday, that over the next five days 88 critically ill patients will be transported out of GTA hospitals that have high occupancy. He tweeted that the hospitals need “urgent relief to ensure equitable access to life saving critical care services for these very sick patients.”

He says the patients are being transferred to other GTHA hospitals that are in a better position to accept ICU patients.

Dale says the province needs to move away from mass vaccination sites and mobilize vaccines instead “and get them really, right to the front door of people in those high-risk communities, really offer the vaccine to them person to person.”

Dr. Homer Tien, CEO and president of Ornge Air Ambulance, will lead the province’s vaccine task force following the end of retired Gen. Rick Hillier’s term.

In a statement, Stephen Warner, spokesman for the Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, says the trauma surgeon will serve as the “operational lead” of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force as the province moves into Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

Ontario topped 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and Saturday for the first time since Jan. 17.