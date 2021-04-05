Loading articles...

Grand jury clears Mississippi officer who killed Georgia man

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

GULFPORT, Miss. — A grand jury has cleared a Mississippi police officer who fatally shot a Georgia man outside a home last year.

Grand jurors did not find evidence of criminal conduct by the Gulfport officer who shot 53-year-old Leonard Parker Jr., of Covington, Georgia, on Feb. 1, 2020, WLOX-TV reported.

The officer was walking toward a house from which police had received multiple 911 phone calls when Parker started driving toward him, authorities said. That prompted the officer to fire his weapon, killing Parker, police said.

The investigation was handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Biloxi Police Department.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB Gardiner app. the DVP. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 PM
Showers could be heavy at times tomorrow afternoon through the north and east GTA. Will arrive in #Toronto by mid-t…
Latest Weather
Read more