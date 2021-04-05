Ferry collides and sinks in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh — An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after colliding with another vessel and capsized.

The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka.

Fire and civil defence official Ershad Hossain says rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday.

The Associated Press