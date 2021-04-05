Loading articles...

Ferry collides and sinks in Bangladesh; at least 25 dead

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 5:14 am EDT

DHAKA, Bangladesh — An official says rescuers have recovered 25 bodies from a river outside Bangladesh’s capital after colliding with another vessel and capsized.

The ferry sank Sunday night after hitting a cargo vessel in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj district, just outside Dhaka.

Fire and civil defence official Ershad Hossain says rescuers recovered five bodies overnight and 20 others on Monday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
The WB 401 ramp to the NB 410 is BLOCKED for vehicle fire cleanup. #WB401 #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Not a bad start to the day. Clear skies and comfortable morning temps.
Latest Weather
Read more