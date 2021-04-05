Loading articles...

Gardiner construction brings downtown ramp, lane closures this week

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 8:48 am EDT

Construction cranes feature on the skyline in Toronto seen from the Gardiner Expressway on July 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Construction will be bringing some lane restrictions and ramp closures to the eastern downtown portion of the Gardiner Expressway this week.

  • Monday, April 5 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, April 6 at 6 a.m. – eastbound Gardiner down to a single lane between Yonge and Cherry; eastbound on-ramp at Bay and Rees will be closed
  • Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, April 7 at 6 a.m. – eastbound Gardiner closed from Jarvis to the DVP, traffic will be forced off at the Jarvis ramp; eastbound on-ramp at Bay and Rees will be closed
  • Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, April 8 at 6 a.m. – eastbound Gardiner closed from Jarvis to the DVP, traffic will be forced off at the Jarvis ramp; eastbound on-ramp at Bay and Rees will be closed
  • Friday, April 9 at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 12 at 5 a.m. – westbound Gardiner closed from the DVP to Jarvis; westbound on-ramp at the DVP and Carlaw will be closed, southbound DVP traffic will be forced off at Don Roadway/Lake Shore Boulevard East and westbound Lake Shore traffic will be forced to continue on the road.

 

The city recommends drivers use Lake Shore Boulevard East as an alternate route during the construction.

The roadwork will be done to restore the highway in preparation to the resumption of traffic between Jarvis Street and Cherry Street in mid-April.

The eastbound Gardiner on-ramp from Jarvis will reopen on Thursday, the ramp has been closed to traffic since May of last year.

