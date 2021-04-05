Loading articles...

Construction will have parts of Gardiner Expressway closed this week

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 10:20 pm EDT

Vehicles makes there way into and out of downtown Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Motorists might want to steer clear of a portion of the Gardiner Expressway this week.

There are scheduled construction lane closures for Monday evening and the early morning drives, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday night until Tuesday morning the eastbound Gardiner is down to just one lane from York Street to the Don Valley Parkway.

Those closures will be in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

On the weekend, the westbound Gardiner will be completely closed from the DVP to Jarvis Street on 10:00 Friday night until Monday morning at 5:00.

