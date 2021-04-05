CN Rail moves record Canadian grain in March and first quarter despite winter weather

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway says it moved a historic amount of Canadian grain in March, its 13th consecutive record month despite challenging conditions.

The Montreal-based railway says it moved 2.95 million tonnes of western Canadian grain, exceeding the previous record of 2.74 million tonnes last year.

That’s up 8.8 per cent in one year and 19 per cent ahead of the three-year average of 2.47 million tonnes.

Canada’s largest railway says it moved 8.2 million tonnes of grain in the first quarter despite extreme temperatures over large parts of its network in February.

That’s up from a first-quarter record of seven million tonnes in 2017 and 25 per cent than the three-year average of 6.5 million tonnes.

CN Rail says it has moved 22.7 million tonnes of Canadian grain so far in the 2020-1 crop year, up 19 per cent from the record 19.1 million tonnes moved two years earlier.

“Since the beginning of 2021, Canadian grain farmers, along with all of our supply chain partners, have worked closely with CN’s railroaders to deliver record grain performance despite the pandemic and the very difficult operating conditions we faced in February,” stated James Cairns, senior vice-president, rail centric supply chain.

Containerized grain shipments direct from Western Canada are also on record pace, approaching 800,000 metric tonnes crop year to date, in addition to the tonnage shipped from Eastern Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press