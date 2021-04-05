Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Automated Speed Enforcement Cameras are (finally) coming to Mississauga
by Lucas casaletto
Posted Apr 5, 2021 1:30 pm EDT
The City says it will monitor the success of phase one to help plan for future phases of the program. City of Mississauga
Drivers in Mississauga have been among the few in the GTA to escape the flash and fines of automated speed enforcement cameras but that’s about to end.
Signs have gone up in two areas to let people know the cameras will be installed in the coming months.
They’ll start on Morning Star Drive between Lancaster and Netherwood, and Sawmill Valley Drive between Folkway and Grosvenor.
“We know that speeding is a serious problem on our roads and that we need to take action to get people to slow down,” said Ward 9 Councillor Pat Saito and Chair of the Road Safety Committee.
“Our residents deserve safer streets and ASE is one of the tools we can use to help move the needle in the right direction so that we’re not just issuing tickets – we’re helping to change behaviour.”
The two ASE cameras will rotate to new locations on a monthly basis
. The next four ASE locations are: to help residents slow down city-wide
Ward 4: Mississauga Valley Boulevard (between Voltarie Crescent and Silver Creek Boulevard)
Ward 6: Whitehorn Avenue (between Weir Chase and Pickwick Drive)
Ward 3: Cedar Creek Drive (between Runningbrook Drive and Lexicon Drive)
Ward 11: Old Derry Road (between Second Line West and Gooderham Estate Boulevard)
As the program moves forward, residents may track the locations of the cameras on the City’s dedicated webpage –
. mississauga.ca/ASE
“The location of the ASE cameras is not a secret. We want to make sure that residents know about this program because our goal is speed compliance – not to issue charges,” said Geoff Wright, Commissioner Transportation, and Works.
“Speed limits are not guidelines – they are the law – and when residents drive the speed limit, our streets are much safer for everyone.”
