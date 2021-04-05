A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Apr. 5, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday April 5, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 44,982 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,233,533 doses given. Nationwide, 719,100 people or 1.9 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 16,447.63 per 100,000.

There were 135,100 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 7,974,970 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 78.16 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 13,720 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 68,951 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 131.679 per 1,000. In the province, 1.84 per cent (9,654) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 101,660 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 19 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 4,895 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 25,153 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 158.565 per 1,000. In the province, 4.55 per cent (7,212) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 31,885 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 20 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 28,255 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 111,403 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 114.154 per 1,000. In the province, 3.03 per cent (29,530) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 186,050 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 19 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.88 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 33,407 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 120,673 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 154.701 per 1,000. In the province, 3.46 per cent (27,012) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 147,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 19 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.71 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 41,194 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,529,541 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 178.755 per 1,000. There were 135,100 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 2,127,605 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,424,063 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 165.025 per 1,000. In the province, 2.19 per cent (321,469) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 2,825,795 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 19 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.78 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 204,107 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 148.225 per 1,000. In the province, 4.39 per cent (60,519) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 343,730 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 214,246 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 181.695 per 1,000. In the province, 3.32 per cent (39,119) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 232,495 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 20 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 92.15 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 653,010 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 148.342 per 1,000. In the province, 2.36 per cent (103,926) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 848,315 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 19 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 788,249 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 153.608 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,394) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 989,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 19 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 35,470 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 849.968 per 1,000. In the territory, 27.78 per cent (11,592) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 69.01 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 37,655 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 834.571 per 1,000. In the territory, 30.88 per cent (13,933) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 72.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 21,012 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 542.581 per 1,000. In the territory, 19.99 per cent (7,740) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 56.03 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press