11 Toronto schools closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks: TDSB

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says 11 schools will close and switch to remote learning as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The schools will close on Tuesday until further notice. The TDSB says the closures come on the advice of Toronto Public Health.

The affected schools are:

Charles E Webster PS

D A Morrison MS

Danforth Tech CI

Donwood Park PS

East York CI

Ellesmere-Statton PS

Etienne Brule JS

Grenoble PS

Lillian PS

Riverdale CI

Valley Park MS

The closures come as Peel Region announced on Tuesday that it is closing schools in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) released a statement saying it has no current plans to follow Peel’s lead and would “continue to manage risk on a school-by-school basis.”