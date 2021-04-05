Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
11 Toronto schools closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks: TDSB
by News staff
Posted Apr 5, 2021 6:44 pm EDT
Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says 11 schools will close and switch to remote learning as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The schools will close on Tuesday until further notice. The TDSB says the closures come on the advice of Toronto Public Health.
The affected schools are:
Charles E Webster PS
D A Morrison MS
Danforth Tech CI
Donwood Park PS
East York CI
Ellesmere-Statton PS
Etienne Brule JS
Grenoble PS
Lillian PS
Riverdale CI
Valley Park MS
The closures come as Peel Region announced on Tuesday that it is closing schools in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.
Schools in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon closing Tuesday for 2 weeks
Toronto Public Health (TPH) released a statement saying it has no current plans to follow Peel’s lead and would “continue to manage risk on a school-by-school basis.”
