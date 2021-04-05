Loading articles...

11 Toronto schools closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks: TDSB

Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says 11 schools will close and switch to remote learning as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The schools will close on Tuesday until further notice. The TDSB says the closures come on the advice of Toronto Public Health.

The affected schools are:

  • Charles E Webster PS
  • D A Morrison MS
  • Danforth Tech CI
  • Donwood Park PS
  • East York CI
  • Ellesmere-Statton PS
  • Etienne Brule JS
  • Grenoble PS
  • Lillian PS
  • Riverdale CI
  • Valley Park MS

 

The closures come as Peel Region announced on Tuesday that it is closing schools in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Schools in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon closing Tuesday for 2 weeks

Toronto Public Health (TPH) released a statement saying it has no current plans to follow Peel’s lead and would “continue to manage risk on a school-by-school basis.”

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB Gardiner app. the DVP. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 PM
Showers could be heavy at times tomorrow afternoon through the north and east GTA. Will arrive in #Toronto by mid-t…
Latest Weather
Read more