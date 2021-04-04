Toronto police investigate 2 separate overnight shootings

Toronto police are investigating two separate overnight shootings.

The first call came in at around 12:06 a.m. Sunday for a report that a vehicle had been seen chasing another vehicle near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

There was a confrontation, leading to shots being fired into one of the vehicles. One of the vehicles then crashed into a fence, police said.

The suspect fled and a victim was found by officers with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Vehicle found with bullet holes near Etobicoke gas station

The second call came in at 12:31 a.m. for a report that there had been a shooting near a gas station at Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road.

Investigators said a man was shot at while in his car.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

No injuries were reported and police said the suspects fled in a white or grey car.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting call.