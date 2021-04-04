Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto police investigate 2 separate overnight shootings
by News Staff
Posted Apr 4, 2021 9:34 am EDT
Lights of police car in night time. (Source: iStock)
Toronto police are investigating two separate overnight shootings.
The first call came in at around 12:06 a.m. Sunday for a report that a vehicle had been seen chasing another vehicle near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.
There was a confrontation, leading to shots being fired into one of the vehicles. One of the vehicles then crashed into a fence, police said.
The suspect fled and a victim was found by officers with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Vehicle found with bullet holes near Etobicoke gas station
The second call came in at 12:31 a.m. for a report that there had been a shooting near a gas station at Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road.
Investigators said a man was shot at while in his car.
When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.
No injuries were reported and police said the suspects fled in a white or grey car.
Police said they are still investigating the shooting call.
{* loginWidget *}