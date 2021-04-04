The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, Apr. 4, 2021

Note: These numbers were not updated on Good Friday, and do not appear to take into account the 1,100 estimated cases Alberta reported on that day.

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday April 4, 2021.

There are 1,000,545 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,000,545 confirmed cases (56,036 active, 921,459 resolved, 23,050 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,846 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 147.44 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 38,526 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 5,504.

There were 20 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 195 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.65 per 100,000 people.

There have been 27,726,348 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,020 confirmed cases (eight active, 1,006 resolved, six deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 1.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 222,045 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 160 confirmed cases (13 active, 147 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 126,762 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,732 confirmed cases (32 active, 1,634 resolved, 66 deaths).

There were four new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 3.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 433,852 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,641 confirmed cases (154 active, 1,457 resolved, 30 deaths).

There were nine new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 19.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 70 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 268,015 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 314,958 confirmed cases (9,714 active, 294,560 resolved, 10,684 deaths).

There were 1,282 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 113.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,564 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,081.

There were three new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 39 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 124.6 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,937,162 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 358,558 confirmed cases (23,190 active, 327,940 resolved, 7,428 deaths).

There were 3,009 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 157.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17,866 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,552.

There were 16 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 120 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 17. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.41 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,524,662 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 34,352 confirmed cases (1,252 active, 32,162 resolved, 938 deaths).

There were 90 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 90.77 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 485 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 69.

There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.01 per 100,000 people.

There have been 592,786 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 34,323 confirmed cases (2,143 active, 31,744 resolved, 436 deaths).

There were 280 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 181.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,540 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 220.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of six new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.99 per 100,000 people.

There have been 672,650 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 150,307 confirmed cases (9,753 active, 138,560 resolved, 1,994 deaths).

There were 1,100 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 220.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,611 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 659.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,710,225 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 102,970 confirmed cases (9,775 active, 91,732 resolved, 1,463 deaths).

There were 1,072 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 189.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,357 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 908.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 11 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.42 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,203,547 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (two active, 71 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,563 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (zero active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,084 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,919 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 4, 2021.

