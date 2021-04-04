The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,154 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths linked to the pandemic.

One of the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while the rest happened earlier.

Hospitalizations increased by one to 502, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 128.

Health workers gave 41,073 doses of vaccine on Saturday for a total of 1,529,541 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press