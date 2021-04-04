Police investigate fatal stabbing near Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road

Toronto police say a man has died after reportedly being stabbed early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called at around 6:54 a.m. to the Finch Avenue East and Don Mills Road area for a report that a woman had allegedly stabbed a man.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Investigators said they have a suspect in custody and there is no threat to public safety.

Police said homicide investigators have now taken over the case.

Photos from the scene showed several police vehicles in front of a building at 55 Skymark Drive.