'Schitt's Creek' takes home two SAG Awards for final season performances

Last Updated Apr 4, 2021 at 10:14 pm EDT

The stars of “Schitt’s Creek” are getting recognition from their peers, taking home two Screen Actor Guild Awards on Sunday night. 

The cast of the Canadian sitcom won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. 

Catherine O’Hara also nabbed the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her portrayal of Moira Rose. 

Father-son co-creators Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were both nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, but were beat out by Jason Sudeikis for his role in “Ted Lasso.” 

“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped up its six-season run last year, when it swept the Emmy’s, winning all seven major comedy awards.

The show also took home best comedy series at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where O’Hara also won best actress in a comedy series. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

