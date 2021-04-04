'Schitt's Creek' takes home two SAG Awards for final season performances

The stars of “Schitt’s Creek” are getting recognition from their peers, taking home two Screen Actor Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The cast of the Canadian sitcom won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Catherine O’Hara also nabbed the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her portrayal of Moira Rose.

Father-son co-creators Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were both nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, but were beat out by Jason Sudeikis for his role in “Ted Lasso.”

“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped up its six-season run last year, when it swept the Emmy’s, winning all seven major comedy awards.

The show also took home best comedy series at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where O’Hara also won best actress in a comedy series.

Some of the other winners on the night included “The Trial of the Chicago 7” for Best Movie Cast Ensemble and “The Crown” for Best Television Drama Series Cast Ensemble.

The late Chadwick Boseman was honoured as the Best Actor, Movie for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” while co-star Viola Davis took home Best Actress, Movie.

Best Actress, TV Drama went to Gillian Anderson in “The Crown” while Jason Bateman took home Best Actor, TV Drama for his work in “Ozark”.

Anya Taylor-Joy was recognized for her role in “The Queen’s Gambit” as Best Actress, TV Limited Series while Mark Ruffalo took home the Best Actor, TV Limited Series for “I Know This Much Is True”.