Video shows crowd allegedly setting fire to road, stunt racing, damaging police car in North York

Charges have been laid in connection to the alleged incident

A video appears to show a North York intersection being set on fire and vehicles engaging in stunt driving

Toronto police say they are investigating an alleged case of extreme stunt driving in North York early Sunday morning.

A video circulating on social media appears to show people pouring a flammable substance in a circle on a road and setting it on fire. A vehicle then begins to do stunts in the middle of the flaming circle. Later in the video, a police car is shown being approached by a hostile crowd.

Police confirmed they were called at around 2:25 a.m. to the McNicoll Avenue and Placer Court area for a report of a large group “engaging in stunt driving, discharging fireworks and other prohibited activities.”

When officers arrived, the crowd turned hostile and began jumping on police vehicles “causing extensive damage,” police said.

Officers managed to disperse the crowd, but they later reemerged in other areas of the city to and “engaged in similar activities.”

Investigators said charges have been laid in connection to the alleged incident but did not elaborate on how many people they are investigating or the charges involved.