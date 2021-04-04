Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Video shows crowd allegedly setting fire to road, stunt racing, damaging police car in North York
by News Staff
Posted Apr 4, 2021 2:28 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 4, 2021 at 2:37 pm EDT
Summary
A video appears to show a North York intersection being set on fire and vehicles engaging in stunt driving
Police allege a patrol car was damaged by a crowd, causing extensive damage
Charges have been laid in connection to the alleged incident
Toronto police say they are investigating an alleged case of extreme stunt driving in North York early Sunday morning.
A video circulating on social media appears to show people pouring a flammable substance in a circle on a road and setting it on fire. A vehicle then begins to do stunts in the middle of the flaming circle. Later in the video, a police car is shown being approached by a hostile crowd.
Police confirmed they were called at around 2:25 a.m. to the McNicoll Avenue and Placer Court area for a report of a large group “engaging in stunt driving, discharging fireworks and other prohibited activities.”
When officers arrived, the crowd turned hostile and began jumping on police vehicles “causing extensive damage,” police said.
Officers managed to disperse the crowd, but they later reemerged in other areas of the city to and “engaged in similar activities.”
Investigators said charges have been laid in connection to the alleged incident but did not elaborate on how many people they are investigating or the charges involved.