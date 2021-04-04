MUST-WATCH: Godzilla, King Kong, and Aretha Franklin enter the MUST-WATCH Top 10!

The biggest monster of the west is meeting the biggest monster of the east, and it’s going to be a disastrous fight. Will Godzilla vs. Kong take the top spot, or will it go to a thriller starring Aubrey Plaza? Or perhaps one of several offerings from Netflix will top the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10? Keep reading to find out!

Concrete Cowboy

Streaming platform: Netflix

A modern day Western starring an all black cast!

Concrete Cowboy is based on the real story of the Fletcher Street Cowboys, a group of black cowboys based in Philadelphia. This film stars Idris Elba (from the Wire) and Caleb McLaughlin (from Stranger Things) as a father and son. The son failed out of school in Detroit, and moves to Philly to live with his single father who manages a horse stable in the city. Also starring Lorraine Toussaint (from Orange is the New Black), Jharrel Jerome (from When They See Us) and the Method Man (from the Wu-Tang Clan, and the Wire), this is a heartwarming film sure to entertain!

You can watch this film on Netflix now!

Godzilla vs. Kong

Streaming platform: VOD

It’s a question as old as time itself, which gigantic monster would win in a fight? The nuclear terror of Japan, or the gigantic ape who climbed the Empire State Building?

This is the fourth film in the Monsterverse, which features 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry, this newest film in the series has Godzilla start to attack humans randomly. So the humans decide the only thing they can do is bring King Kong into the mix, and see just who is the strongest Monster of them all.

While a film like this is perfect for a theatre (or a drive-in), you can check this film out on your VOD service of choice now!

Amazing Grace

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you’re feeling something more musical, here’s a concert film from the woman who can sing anything!

Amazing Grace is a concert film from the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin. This is her live performance of the album of the same name, recorded in 1972. It’s a gospel album, featuring a lot of classic songs like Old Landmark, You’ll Never Walk Alone, and of course, Amazing Grace. With appearances from Mick Jagger and James Cleveland, the King of Gospel Music, the footage was edited down over several decades, and released in 2018.

Amazing Grace is available on Netflix now!

Black Bear

Streaming platform: Crave

If you’re looking for something a little more bizarre, this if the film for you.

Black Bear is a new film starring Aubrey Plaza (of Parks and Recreation), Christopher Abbott (of Possessor), and Sarah Gadon (of Alias Grace). Plaza plays a former actress and current director who’s taking a trip to the forest. She stays at the home of Abbott and Gadon’s characters, who seem to be going through relationship troubles. Constantly lying about her history, Plaza decides to incorporate her experience at the home into her newest movie. But will Gadon and Abbott’s relationship survive?

This film is available on Crave now!

First Day

Streaming platform: CBC Gem

This is a miniseries for those hoping to learn more about the transgender experience.

First Day is an Australian show about a young transgender girl called Hannah (starring Evie Macdonald, the first transgender actor to star in an Australian show). She goes to a new school, and makes some new friends. But some students who knew her before she transitioned struggle to acknowledge her identity. The show is created by Julie Kalceff, who wrote the show with input from GLAAD and Parents of Gender Diverse Children.

You can watch this show on CBC Gem now, which has the exclusive Canadian premiere!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Invincible – Amazon Prime Video

9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney+

8. Amazing Grace – Netflix

7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Crave

6. Black Bear – Crave

5. First Day – CBC Gem

4. The Father – VOD

3. Concrete Cowboy – Netflix

2. Bad Trip – Netflix

1. Godzilla vs. Kong – VOD