Loading articles...

Bulgarians elect new parliament amid pandemic

Last Updated Apr 4, 2021 at 12:14 am EDT

Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

The 12,000 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. for the 6.7 million eligible voters who are electing 240 lawmakers.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. The 61-year-old macho-style political maverick has led his centre-right GERB party with an iron grip for more than a decade and now hopes to win his fourth term in office.

Exit polls will be announced immediately after voting ends. Preliminary results are expected around midnight Sunday.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:49 PM
#NB400 at Langstaff, the right lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:44 PM
Here’s what you can expect for the rest of this evening.
Latest Weather
Read more