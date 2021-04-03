Two men injured, one critically, in Etobicoke shooting

Two men have been seriously injured in a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to the area of Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive near Royal York Road and The Queensway just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they discovered two men who had been shot in a car, one of them was absent vital signs.

Paramedics say they transported two men to a trauma centre, one was listed in critical condition while the other had suffered serious injuries.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which then became involved in a crash. They then continued their escape on foot.

Officers have recovered a loaded firearm in the car and are currently searching the area using K9 units.