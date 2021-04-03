Toyota confirms rapid COVID-19 test worker in plants tested positive

A worker for a third-party contractor brought in to do rapid COVID-19 tests at two Toyota plants in southern Ontario has tested positive for the virus.

Toyota Canada confirmed they were informed of the positive test earlier this week, adding the third-party contractor was administering tests at both Cambridge and Woodstock plants and was last on site March 26.

“Recently, when the virus started to evolve and variants of concern became a growing risk in our community, we added an on-site rapid testing pilot program for our employees as an additional layer of screening,” the automaker said in a statement.

An employee at one of the plants told CityNews that upwards of 150 workers may have been exposed to the virus and that on April 1 they received a letter indicating the exposure may have occurred on March 25 and that they should self-isolate until April 8.

While a statement from Toyota said the risk of transmission was “very low,” the letter sent from Southwestern Public Health informed employees they had been identified as a “high-risk close contact” to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. It also informed them that they could return to work as long as they observed specific directions on how it can be done safely.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo Public Health, addressed the concerns of ‘work self-isolation’ for employees, pointing out that the strict set of protocols includes “physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment, heightened screening, testing, minimizing risk related to travel to and from work, and additional infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures for a period of 14 days after a potential exposure.”

“Our team is working closely with Toyota to ensure all identified contacts attending work are doing so safely using appropriate IPAC measures. Additional health and safety oversight is being provided by the Health and Safety team onsite,” she said in a statement issued Saturday.

Toyota says they are working with public health officials to test every worker who was even in brief contact with the testing contractor.

“We’ve tested over 80% of them so far, and all have been confirmed negative.”

The company says they will continue with the rapid testing program but are changing it to a self-administered test under the supervision of a healthcare professional.