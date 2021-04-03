Loading articles...

Toronto police charge ten people in drug trafficking investigation

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

TORONTO — Police in Toronto have charged ten people following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in a west-end apartment building.

Police say they began their investigation in February following reports of alleged drug activity.

They say they carried out five search warrants in the building in recent days, seizing cocaine and cash in the process.

Police say nine adults ranging in age from 18 to 59, as well as a 16-year-old boy, were arrested in the probe.

They face a variety of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

