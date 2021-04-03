The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:05 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 today and three additional deaths.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by two to 501, while the number of people in intensive care rose by three to 124.

Public health authorities say 47,194 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 1,488,347.

Quebec has reported a total of 314,958 cases of COVID-19 and 10,684 deaths linked to the disease.

—

10:55 a.m.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today.

Two cases have been identified in the central health region which includes Halifax — one is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada while the other is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The other two infections were found in the eastern zone and are both related to out-of-region travel.

Nova Scotia now has 32 active cases of COVID-19.

—

10:45 a.m.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count is back up over 3,000 as new public health measures take effect across the province.

Government figures show 3,009 new virus infections today and 3,089 yesterday, a day on which the province paused data sharing for the Good Friday holiday.

Ontario also recorded 39 new deaths linked to COVID-19 over the 48-hour stretch.

A provincewide shutdown that shutters personal services and suspends in-person dining at Ontario restaurants went into effect early this morning.

Both essential and non-essential retailers can stay open with capacity limits of 50 and 25 per cent, respectively, while schools will stay open during the 28-day shutdown.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021

The Canadian Press