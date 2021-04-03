Loading articles...

Teen girl dies after suffering injuries from three dogs near London

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A 17-year-old girl has died after she was allegedly attacked by three dogs at a home in Middlesex County, Ont.

Provincial police say officers and paramedics were called to the home on Thursday afternoon for reports that someone had died.

The girl has since been identified as Megan Fisher of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

Police say a post-mortem determined she died of injuries sustained from three dogs on the property.

They say the dogs are currently in a shelter under a public health quarantine order.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
#WB401 collectors west of Yonge - stalled vehicle affects the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:52 AM
Another chilly morning! Warming up this afternoon to a guaranteed high of 9 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more