Ontario ICU numbers reach COVID-19 pandemic high again
by News staff
Posted Apr 3, 2021 8:50 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 3, 2021 at 9:02 am EDT
A digital Intensive Care Unit room at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in Vaughan, Ontario on Monday, January 18, 2021. The new hospital is being opened to take patients from other hospitals that are strained by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario has once again reached a COVID-19 pandemic record of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
A daily report by Critical Care Services Ontario, which tracks hospitalizations, stated 447 people are currently in the ICU with a COVID-19-related critical illness — up from 432 the day before.
There were 43 new admissions yesterday.
Anthony Dale, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said in a tweet, that 20 of those new admissions were in the Central Region, which includes York, Peel, Simcoe and Halton.
Ontario will be releasing new COVID-19 case numbers for Friday and Saturday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. Data is not released on statutory holidays.
All 34 public health units entered a province-wide shutdown Saturday morning at 12:01, aimed at curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants and spiking hospitalization and ICU numbers.
