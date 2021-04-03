Ontario ICU numbers reach COVID-19 pandemic high again

Ontario has once again reached a COVID-19 pandemic record of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A daily report by Critical Care Services Ontario, which tracks hospitalizations, stated 447 people are currently in the ICU with a COVID-19-related critical illness — up from 432 the day before.

There were 43 new admissions yesterday.

Anthony Dale, the president of the Ontario Hospital Association, said in a tweet, that 20 of those new admissions were in the Central Region, which includes York, Peel, Simcoe and Halton.

Ontario will be releasing new COVID-19 case numbers for Friday and Saturday just after 10 a.m. Saturday. Data is not released on statutory holidays.

All 34 public health units entered a province-wide shutdown Saturday morning at 12:01, aimed at curbing the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants and spiking hospitalization and ICU numbers.