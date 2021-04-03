Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Apr 3, 2021 at 1:28 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 6 will grow to an estimated $20 million.

The Canadian Press

