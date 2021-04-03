Loading articles...

Jordan arrests former officials close to ruling monarchy

Last Updated Apr 3, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s state news agency said Saturday that two former senior palace officials “and others” have been arrested for “security reasons.”

The Petra report said Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, the former royal envoy to Saudi Arabia, and Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, the former head of the royal court, were detained. Awadallah also previously served as planning minister and finance minister.

The report did not provide further details or name the others who were arrested.

Jordan, ruled by King Abdullah II, has long been a key Western ally and an island of stability in a turbulent region. It borders Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria and Iraq.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #EBQEW at Dorval.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:52 AM
Another chilly morning! Warming up this afternoon to a guaranteed high of 9 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more