5 confirmed, 2 probable COVID-19 cases linked to Vaughan restaurant

York Region Public Health has confirmed five cases of COVID-19 which they say are linked to a restaurant in Vaughan.

The public health department also says they’re tracking two “probable” cases of the coronavirus from the same dining establishment.

Public health said the exposures occurred at Cafe Landwer, located at 9340 Bathurst Street.

The exposures, which are among the staff, occurred between March 19 and March 24, they said.

Public health said three York residents, one Toronto resident, and one Simcoe resident have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Two York region residents likely have it as well, they said.

“York Region Public Health has followed up with all known close contacts and continues to investigate and conduct case management,” public health said in a news release Saturday. “However, the restaurant did not maintain a patron list, resulting in the need for a public notice.”

The restaurant has been fined $1,000 for not keeping a patron list and for not having a COVID-19 safety plan.

“York Region Public Health continues to investigate this situation,” they said. “At this time, two of the confirmed cases are identified as COVID-19 variants of concern.”