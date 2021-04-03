Loading articles...

Chief: 3 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting

Last Updated Apr 3, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C. — At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said.

The shooting happened inside a home in Wilmington around midnight, police Chief Donny Williams told WECT-TV.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No suspects were immediately identified and no motive had been determined. Police did not feel the public was in danger, Williams said.

The Associated Press

