US Capitol on lockdown after report of gunfire nearby

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 1:28 pm EDT

FILE - In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the Oath Keepers militia group planned their attack on the Capitol in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power. But prosecutors have since said it's not clear whether the group was targeting the Capitol before Jan. 6, giving defense attorneys an opening to try to sow doubt in the government's case. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after a report of gunshots in the area.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A law enforcement official says officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night - 680 NEWS
Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road, just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found bullet holes in several cars and in a nearby home.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV leave the area around the same time they heard shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported from that incident.

About an hour later, gunshots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

No description of the suspects have been released.

No injuries have been reported.

