The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 2, 2021 11:20 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 today and five additional deaths, including one within the past 24 hours.
The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 16 to 503.
The number of people in intensive care was 121, up two from the day before.
Public health authorities say 48,507 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, for a total of 1,440,680 since the start of the provincial vaccination effort.
Quebec has reported 313,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,681 deaths linked to the disease.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021
.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}