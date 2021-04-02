The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:15 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 today and five additional deaths, including one within the past 24 hours.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 16 to 503.

The number of people in intensive care was 121, up two from the day before.

Public health authorities say 48,507 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, for a total of 1,440,680 since the start of the provincial vaccination effort.

Quebec has reported 313,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,681 deaths linked to the disease.

