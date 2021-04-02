Police seek 2 suspects after man, 47, allegedly assaulted with baseball bats

Toronto police are searching for two people they allege are connected to an assault of a 47-year-old man.

On March 23 at around 6:30 a.m., police said a man was getting into his car in the Yonge Street and Patricia Avenue area when he was approached by two people wearing balaclavas.

“Suspicious of their intent he tried to get into his car,” police said in a news release Friday. “The suspects prevented him from doing so.”

Police said the suspects then smashed the windows of the car with baseball bats– forcing the victim to flee.

The suspects chased down the victim and then began to beat him with their bats. The suspects then took off in a vehicle.

Investigators released a security camera image on Friday. They are asking anyone with information, including possible CCTV footage to contact them directly or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.