Loading articles...

Police seek 2 suspects after man, 47, allegedly assaulted with baseball bats

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 9:03 am EDT

Toronto police said they are searching for two suspects they allege assaulted a man with baseball bats on March 23, 2021. (TPS/H-O)

Toronto police are searching for two people they allege are connected to an assault of a 47-year-old man.

On March 23 at around 6:30 a.m., police said a man was getting into his car in the Yonge Street and Patricia Avenue area when he was approached by two people wearing balaclavas.

“Suspicious of their intent he tried to get into his car,” police said in a news release Friday. “The suspects prevented him from doing so.”

Police said the suspects then smashed the windows of the car with baseball bats– forcing the victim to flee.

The suspects chased down the victim and then began to beat him with their bats.  The suspects then took off in a vehicle.

Investigators released a security camera image on Friday.  They are asking anyone with information, including possible CCTV footage to contact them directly or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:08 AM
Our major routes continue to be fairly light this morning, enjoy!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
Weather improves as we move through the long weekend. Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine!
Latest Weather
Read more