More than 22,000 people book appointments to get COVID-19 vaccine following lowering of age limit: Mayor

It appears Torontonians aged 60-years-of-age and older heard Mayor John Tory’s call to get their COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 22,000 appointments booked on Friday.

The mayor thanked people in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“Thank you to the more than 22,000 people who have booked #COVID19 vaccine shots so far today,” Tory said. “@ChiefPeggTFS tells me that since 8 a.m. this morning, 106 people have been booking appointments per minute on average – in our City-run clinics alone.”

On Thursday Tory announced the provincial government had granted the city’s request to open up vaccination appointments in an effort to speed up the inoculation process.

“This change will ensure that we continue to fill up all available appointments and work to get as many eligible people vaccinated, as our supply allows, throughout the holiday weekend and beyond,” said Tory.

“I encourage every resident who is eligible to get vaccinated and to do it this Easter weekend if they can.”

The City-operated clinics which will have appointments include Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and Malvern Community Recreation Centre. The City says clinics at the Mitchell Field Arena and The Hangar will start accepting appointments in the coming days.

Individuals age 60 or older in 2021 can book appointments at the City’s website by clicking the “Book a Vaccine” button or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.

York, Halton and Peel regions have also moved to vaccinate individuals 65 and up.

Hospital vaccination clinics

Humber River Hospital says it is making COVID-19 vaccines available to individuals 50 years of age and older who live in the hospital’s North Western Toronto catchment area and those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40+. The details of who qualifies to get a vaccine shot are available on their website.

The Toronto East Health Network says it is also offering appointments to adults 50 years of age and older who live in priority neighbourhoods, including but not limited to Thorncliffe Park, Flemindgon Park, Birchmount, and Scarborough Village. To learn the details and find out if your neighbourhood qualifies at this time, visit their website.

The Unity Health Toronto vaccination clinics at St. Michael’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Health Centre are also opening up appointments for individuals 50 years of age and older (born in 1971 or before) who live in certain High Risk areas.

AstraZeneca pharmacy expansion

The provincial government is expanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout at pharmacies across Ontario to now include those over the age of 55.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was previously available only to people aged 60 and over.

In a news release Thursday, the government said an additional 350 drug stories will carry the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some of those locations are expected to begin vaccinations as early as Saturday.

“Thanks to the determination and commitment of members of Team Ontario we are ahead of schedule and administering more vaccines than all of the other provinces combined. We are ready to dramatically increase the number of vaccines we can administer once we receive a steady and reliable supply from the federal government,” Premier Doug Ford said

With the expansion, over 700 pharmacies across Ontario will be offering the vaccine. In addition, the provincial government said that number could double by the end of April.

Below is the list of the nearly 380 additional pharmacies in Ontario that will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 55 years of age and older.

This is in addition to the 327 pharmacies that were already offering AstraZeneca.