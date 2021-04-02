Man seriously injured in Yonge Street stabbing

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to an area on Yonge Street near Charles Street around 5:15 p.m. following reports one man had stabbed another.

When they arrived they discovered one victim who was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No details as to what may have led up to the incident have been released but police says it appears to be an unprovoked attack.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. He’s described as having a light complexion, wearing a 3/4 black jacket with brown fur, black jogging pants with a light stripe, black shoes with white soles and white laces.