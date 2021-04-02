Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man, 47, arrested after Pearson airport prayer room damaged in alleged 'hate-motivated incident'
by News Staff
Posted Apr 2, 2021 9:28 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 9:30 am EDT
Image of vandalism of Muslim prayer space inside Toronto Pearson Airport. FACEBOOK/NCCM
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a man they allege is connected to a “hate-motivated incident” at Toronto-Pearson International Airport last weekend.
On March 21 at around 2:30 p.m., police said a man entered the Inter-Faith Prayer Room and caused some damage. Investigators said it appears the incident was motivated by hate.
Police then issued a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin, of no fixed address, on a charge of Mischief, police said.
On Friday, Toronto police located and arrested the man. Peel police later took custody Ouellette-Godin.
He will appear in court in Brampton on June 7.
A statement from the National Council of Canadian Muslims on March 28 says the room was in disarray, with copies of the Quran thrown onto the floor and cupboards destroyed.
“This is incredibly disturbing – and as such, deserves a full investigation,” read the statement posted on Facebook.
