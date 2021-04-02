Loading articles...

Man, 47, arrested after Pearson airport prayer room damaged in alleged 'hate-motivated incident'

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 9:30 am EDT

Image of vandalism of Muslim prayer space inside Toronto Pearson Airport. FACEBOOK/NCCM

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a man they allege is connected to a “hate-motivated incident” at Toronto-Pearson International Airport last weekend.

On March 21 at around 2:30 p.m., police said a man entered the Inter-Faith Prayer Room and caused some damage. Investigators said it appears the incident was motivated by hate.

Police then issued a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Jean Francois Ouellette-Godin, of no fixed address, on a charge of Mischief, police said.

On Friday, Toronto police located and arrested the man. Peel police later took custody Ouellette-Godin.

He will appear in court in Brampton on June 7.

A statement from the National Council of Canadian Muslims on March 28 says the room was in disarray, with copies of the Quran thrown onto the floor and cupboards destroyed.

“This is incredibly disturbing – and as such, deserves a full investigation,” read the statement posted on Facebook.

 

 

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB Rogers Rd blocked at Chambers Ave due to a collision #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:13 AM
Weather improves as we move through the long weekend. Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine!
Latest Weather
Read more