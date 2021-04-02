Loading articles...

Detective: Armed man at hospital had rifles, explosives

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 11:58 am EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man arrested while leaving a University of Kentucky hospital last week was armed with handguns, semiautomatic weapons and at least four explosives, and had threatened to harm any officer who tried to arrest him, a police official testified.

After Thursday’s testimony, a district judge sent the case against Bryan Carroll to a grand jury, which will determine if it moves to circuit court for trial, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Carroll, who was arrested on March 25, has been charged with four counts of using a weapon of mass destruction, five counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and four other counts, according to court records. UK Police Detective John Harder said police plan to file three new gun charges against Carroll, and he could face more charges related to the explosives.

His arrest led to a massive police presence and the arrival of a bomb squad to the UK campus, where Carroll had been visiting his ailing mother at the hospital.

Harder said UK police were tipped off by police in the nearby town of Versailles that Carroll was potentially armed and dangerous and that they had tracked him to UK Chandler Hospital.

Versailles Police Chief Mike Murray told The Associated Press on Friday that his department had been following Carroll because there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for a felony drug charge in Woodford County. Murray said Carroll was considered dangerous because he had stated previously that he would never go back to jail.

Harder said UK officers waited for Carroll to leave the hospital before blocking his parked vehicle. When he tried to run, an officer tackled him. He said Carroll had eight guns — six handguns, plus an AK-47 style weapon and an AR-15 — and at least four live explosives, either on him or in his car, when he was arrested. He was also wearing body armour with a pistol on his hip and admitted to having another handgun in his underwear, Harder said.

After he was detained, Carroll told UK police that they “weren’t the ones he had a problem with.”

“He made statements that he was aware of like a bigger scheme, or he could give us information on murders and drug rings,” Harder said. “I asked him if he would be able to speak to me, but he said he wanted to speak to someone higher. He made a few statements like that.”

Carroll’s attorney, J. Parker Mincy, argued in court that his client’s $150,000 bond was unfairly high because the charges Carroll faces are Class C felonies.

“We don’t want to downplay the charge, but the legislature made a decision to make this a Class C felony,” Mincy argued. “We see people routinely on Class B and A felonies that are classified as more severe offences with lower bonds.”

Fayette District Judge John Tackett disagreed.

“I do find Mr. Carroll to be a significant danger to the community” and a flight risk, Tackett said.

Carroll also faces charges in federal court. The initial federal criminal complaint accused him of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and was based on evidence gathered during the arrest. Since then, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have spent days searching Carroll’s home and conducting controlled explosions at the property.

Sara Anderson, a spokesperson for the FBI, said Thursday that federal agents are still investigating.

The Associated Press

Ontarians 75+ can now book COVID-19 vaccines online; York Region expanding group to 70+ Tuesday - 680 NEWS
Ontarians 75+ can now book COVID-19 vaccines online; York Region expanding group to 70+ Tuesday

Last Updated Mar 22, 2021 at 2:48 pm EDT

A syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine before use at a pharmacy in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, March 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario residents who are 75 or older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccines through the government’s online system starting on Monday.

People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.

Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.

York Region Public Health announced it is expanding the age group for those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 70 years and older.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, anyone born in 1951 or before can book an appointment online at www.york.ca/covid19vaccine.

One drive-through site is slated to open at Canada’s Wonderland on March 29 and is currently being tested.

Health officials say telephone support is also available and that appointments are required. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

The following locations will administer the vaccine once an appointment is booked:

  • Aaniin Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by York Region Public Health
  • Cornell Community Centre located in the City of Markham, operated by Eastern York Region North Durham (EYRND) Ontario Health Team (OHT)
  • Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital located in the City of Vaughan, operated by Mackenzie Health
  • Georgina Ice Palace located in the Town of Georgina, operated by York Region Public Health
  • Maple Community Centre located in the City of Vaughan, operated by York Region Public Health
  • Ray Twinney Recreation Complex located in the Town of Newmarket, operated by Southlake Regional Health Centre
  • Richmond Green Sports Centre located in the City of Richmond Hill, operated by York Region Public Health

Peel Public Health also announced that it is releasing a limited number of same-day vaccine appointments for residents 75 and older Monday at six clinics across the region.

Appointments can be booked for eligible residents through the Provincial website at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

As of 8:00 a.m., residents 75 and older without internet access can call 905-791-5202.

Same-day appointments are available today at the following locations in Peel Region:

Brampton

  • Region of Peel, Brampton headquarters (10 Peel Centre Dr.)
  • Save Max Sports Centre (formerly Brampton Soccer Centre) (1495 Sandalwood Pkwy. E.)

 

Caledon

  • Caledon East Community Complex (6215 Old Church Rd.)

 

Mississauga

  • Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex (5500 Rose Cherry Place)
  • Region of Peel, Mississauga headquarters (7120 Hurontario Dr.)
  • The International Centre (6900 Airport Rd. E.)

 

“With today’s opening of the 75 and older age group across Ontario, Peel is pleased to be able to offer limited same-day appointments at six clinics today,” said Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh.

“Increasing vaccine supply means more access and convenience for eligible residents in our community to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, a number of regions are moving to different restriction levels in the province’s colour-coded pandemic framework.

The Brant, Chatham-Kent and Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark regions are now in the red zone — the second-most restrictive.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now in orange, and four others — Timiskaming, Porcupine, North Bay Parry Sound and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington – are in yellow.

With files from The Canadian Press

