Loading articles...

Car rams U.S. Capitol barricade, injuring 2 cops; suspect shot

The U.S. Capitol is seen through a fence with barbed wire during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to a suspect being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Capitol Police say that someone “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers” and that a suspect was taken into custody.

The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road, just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found bullet holes in several cars and in a nearby home.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV leave the area around the same time they heard shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported from that incident.

About an hour later, gunshots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

No description of the suspects have been released.

No injuries have been reported.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
Latest Weather
Read more