Canadians in COVID-19 hot spots face more restrictions as cases keep rising

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 2:58 pm EDT

People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, Friday, April 2, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

OTTAWA — Canada’s two most long-standing COVID-19 hot spots marked their second Good Friday in the COVID-19 era by either ushering in or preparing to impose new public health measures to curb resurgent case numbers. 

Three regions of Quebec are now under a 10-day lockdown that took effect hours before the province reported the highest daily case load since late January.

The province says 1,314 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, marking the third day in a row Quebec reported more than 1,000 new cases.

The news comes as residents of Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau begin a 10-day shutdown that will shutter schools, gyms and most non-essential businesses. 

Ontario did not share new case data today, but residents are trying to take advantage of one last day of loosened public health measures before a provincewide shutdown takes effect on Saturday. 

Most Canadians are being asked to spend yet another holiday isolated from family and friends, as case counts surge and hospitals are being pushed to the brink.

Atlantic Canada is the notable exception, where case loads are low. Nova Scotia and New Brunswick reported nine new infections a piece on Friday. 

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin says the Easter weekend in his province “is looking very different” than in most other jurisdictions, but said people still need to be careful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.

The Canadian Press

