Air Canada, Transat call off deal

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 1:42 pm EDT

Air Transat and an Air Canada aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. European regulatory authorities have resumed their investigation into Air Canada's proposed purchase of Transat AT, giving themselves a few more months to hand down a decision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL – A deal that would see Canada’s largest airline acquire rival carrier Transat AT is officially dead.

Air Canada and Transat both released statements on Friday announcing the mutual termination of the $190 million deal.

The companies cite regulatory barriers as the reason, noting European authorities have indicated their unwillingness to follow the lead of Canadian officials and approve the transaction.

The deal that would have seen Air Canada acquire Transat was first announced in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged market conditions across the transportation and tourism industries.

The value of the merger changed multiple times and was last revised in October 2020.

But Air Canada says resistance from the European Commission, tasked with signing off on the acquisition, is what ultimately sounded the deal’s death knell.

“Following recent discussions with the EC, it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the currently offered remedy package,” the company said in a statement.

“After careful consideration, Air Canada has concluded that providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally, negatively impacting customers, other stakeholders and future prospects as it recovers and rebuilds from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Air Canada says it till pay Transat a termination fee of $12.5 million, while the other airline no longer has any financial obligations related to the deal.

Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night - 680 NEWS
Toronto police investigating two separate shootings on Wednesday night

Last Updated Sep 24, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT

Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard, near Martin Grove Road, just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police found bullet holes in several cars and in a nearby home.

Witnesses reported seeing an SUV leave the area around the same time they heard shots being fired.

No injuries have been reported from that incident.

About an hour later, gunshots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot on Lawrence Avenue East, near Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene.

No description of the suspects have been released.

No injuries have been reported.

