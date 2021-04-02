Loading articles...

8 killed in western Mexico cartel battleground

Last Updated Apr 2, 2021 at 6:58 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Eight bullet-ridden, mutilated bodies have been found in a western Mexico township where drug cartels have been waging tenacious turf battles.

The prosecutors office in Michoacán state said late Thursday that the eight bodies, all men, were found in the township of Aguililla.

Prosecutors did not say how the bodies were mutilated, but local media reported they had been decapitated.

The area has been the scene of numerous battles between the Jalisco cartel and the so-called United Cartels, formerly known as the Viagras gang.

The office said the bodies had been taken for autopsy and identification.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:27 PM
CLEARED - #SB35/115 ramp to EB 401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 PM
It is a beautiful but cold day across the GTA! Temperatures hit 4° and will drop to -6° during the overnight! The…
Latest Weather
Read more