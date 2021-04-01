Loading articles...

Videotron buys Quebec cable company Cablovision Warwick, terms not disclosed

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 2:44 pm EDT

MONTREAL — Videotron says it has acquired Cablovision Warwick Inc., a Quebec cable company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cablovision Warwick serves the Quebec municipalities of Warwick, Kingsey Falls and Saint-Felix-de-Kingsey.

Cablovision Warwick president David Ouellette says customer needs are changing quickly and he believes Videotron is the company best able to respond to changes.

Videotron says households currently served by Cablovision Warwick will be able to switch to the Videotron network in the coming months to enjoy its full range of products and services. 

Videotron is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QBR.B)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at Trafalgar - right lane blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
The sun started rising before 7am today in Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more