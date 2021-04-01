Vaccine age eligibility continues to expand across GTA

With Ontario heading into another province-wide lockdown, hope remains in the form of vaccines.

The rollout in the GTA continues with most regions expanding, or hoping to expand, vaccine eligibility to younger residents.

John Tory said Wednesday that he has asked the provincial government to allow the city to begin offering vaccine appointments to those as young as 60 years old in an effort to speed up its inoculation process.

“This change will ensure that we continue to fill up all available appointments and work to get as many eligible people vaccinated, as our supply allows, throughout the holiday weekend and beyond,” he said.

Tory said that he spoke with Premier Doug Ford who was on board with the change, the mayor says details on when the expansion can happen will be coming soon.

“The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner this pandemic will be over,” said Tory. “it is our best defense against COVID-19, and the variant which we know are taking their toll across the province right now.”

Toronto’s six vaccination clinics are currently offering shots to anyone 70 and older and will be operating through the Easter weekend.

Appointments are still available on Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.

If you know a senior who is 70 years of age or older, help them book a #COVID19 immunization appointment over Easter weekend. All City clinics will remain open over Easter weekend. Book online: https://t.co/9Unc5FKUR2. Book by phone: 1-888-999-6488 (TTY 1-866-797-0007). pic.twitter.com/JWzZugykNu — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 31, 2021

York, Halton, and Peel Regions are all moving to a younger age group for the next round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

York and Halton announced they were moving to 65 and up earlier this week.

Peel Region followed suit on Wednesday, announcing anyone 65 and older can begin to book immediately.

Another step forward! Residents 65+ can now book a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments only at @OslerHealth and @THP_hospital clinics. Please spread the word and share with family, friends and anyone who is eligible. Learn more and book at: https://t.co/qwlEyY3RIY — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) March 31, 2021

#YorkRegion residents 65+ (born in 1956 or earlier) can now book an appointment online for their #COVID19 vaccine at https://t.co/ibR67xYnxI. Vaccines are delivered by appointment ONLY; walk ins are not available. If trouble booking, please be patient and try again. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/41JTqFkZvv — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) March 31, 2021

#HaltonON residents aged 65+ can now book their #COVID19 vaccine appointment through our online booking system. If you or someone you know meets the eligibility criteria, please book online here: https://t.co/pR7pdZAkj2 pic.twitter.com/WrjjTiumd4 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) March 31, 2021

Durham Region residents 70+ are encouraged to book an appointment to receive the #COVID19 vaccine at one of the Health Department’s community clinics. Read the latest message from your Medical Officer of Health https://t.co/gzimxN8Jug pic.twitter.com/pfiv7XoiR0 — Durham Region Health Department (@DurhamHealth) March 31, 2021

The provincial government announced Tuesday that the province has secured just over 933,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as of Monday, and in the weeks ahead they’re expecting approximately 1.5 million additional doses through April 26.

The latest round of Moderna deliveries is delayed until April 12.

There were 89,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 2,192,253 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 315,820 people have been fully vaccinated.