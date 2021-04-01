Loading articles...

Vaccine age eligibility continues to expand across GTA

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 7:19 am EDT

March 17, 2021, Toronto, Canada: A signage seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto..Toronto has launched ''Let's get TO Vaccinated'' program to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit Image: © Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

With Ontario heading into another province-wide lockdown, hope remains in the form of vaccines.

The rollout in the GTA continues with most regions expanding, or hoping to expand, vaccine eligibility to younger residents.

John Tory said Wednesday that he has asked the provincial government to allow the city to begin offering vaccine appointments to those as young as 60 years old in an effort to speed up its inoculation process.

“This change will ensure that we continue to fill up all available appointments and work to get as many eligible people vaccinated, as our supply allows, throughout the holiday weekend and beyond,” he said.

Tory said that he spoke with Premier Doug Ford who was on board with the change, the mayor says details on when the expansion can happen will be coming soon.

“The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner this pandemic will be over,” said Tory. “it is our best defense against COVID-19, and the variant which we know are taking their toll across the province right now.”

Toronto’s six vaccination clinics are currently offering shots to anyone 70 and older and will be operating through the Easter weekend.

Appointments are still available on Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.

York, Halton, and Peel Regions are all moving to a younger age group for the next round of COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

York and Halton announced they were moving to 65 and up earlier this week.

Peel Region followed suit on Wednesday, announcing anyone 65 and older can begin to book immediately.

The provincial government announced Tuesday that the province has secured just over 933,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as of Monday, and in the weeks ahead they’re expecting approximately 1.5 million additional doses through April 26.

The latest round of Moderna deliveries is delayed until April 12.

There were 89,873 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 2,192,253 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 315,820 people have been fully vaccinated.

