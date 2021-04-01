Loading articles...

Train crashes in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths

Last Updated Apr 1, 2021 at 11:44 pm EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan — An unknown number of passengers were injured and some possibly killed when a train partly derailed along Taiwan’s east coast.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge scenic area during a public holiday Friday.

Media reported 350 passengers were on board, four of whom were listed as in critical condition.

The Associated Press

