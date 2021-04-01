Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

OK, Blue Jays.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk led off the 10th inning with an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of starting extra innings with a runner on second to beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

Fans returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2019. Capacity was limited to 20 percent because of coronavirus protocols, and the attendance was announced as 10,850.

Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., (1-0) escaped trouble in the ninth inning with the help of third baseman Cavan Biggio.

After pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole two bases, he was thrown out at the plate by Biggio trying to score on a grounder by AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu.

Romano then struck out Aaron Judge to strand two runners.

Nick Nelson (0-1) relieved to begin the 10th and with pinch-runner Jonathan Davis on second, Grichuk lined his second pitch over Judge in right.

Julian Merryweather struck out Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres on 11 pitches for the save.

Merryweather was acquired in the 2018 trade that sent star third baseman Josh Donaldson to Cleveland.

Now with Minnesota, Donaldson left the Twins’ season opener with hamstring tightness on Thursday.

The Blue Jays are off Friday but will return in another early-afternoon matchup against the Yankees.

Right-hander Ross Stripling is expected to get the start for Toronto.