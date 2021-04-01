The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, April 1, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

There are 987,918 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 987,918 confirmed cases (49,568 active, 915,348 resolved, 23,002 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 5,808 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 130.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 36,358 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 5,194.

There were 43 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 212 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 30. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 27,770,015 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,020 confirmed cases (eight active, 1,006 resolved, six deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 220,762 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 160 confirmed cases (13 active, 147 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Thursday. The rate of active cases is 8.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been seven new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 125,647 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,719 confirmed cases (24 active, 1,629 resolved, 66 deaths).

There were three new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.45 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 20 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.74 per 100,000 people.

There have been 426,492 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,623 confirmed cases (142 active, 1,451 resolved, 30 deaths).

There were 10 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 18.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 77 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 11.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 265,890 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 312,362 confirmed cases (9,038 active, 292,648 resolved, 10,676 deaths).

There were 1,271 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 105.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,927 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 990.

There were nine new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 46 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 124.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,157,570 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 352,460 confirmed cases (20,875 active, 324,196 resolved, 7,389 deaths).

There were 2,557 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 141.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16,390 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,341.

There were 23 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 109 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 16. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 50.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 12,400,039 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 34,174 confirmed cases (1,179 active, 32,058 resolved, 937 deaths).

There were 59 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 85.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 480 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 69.

There were two new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of eight new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 67.93 per 100,000 people.

There have been 591,171 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 33,789 confirmed cases (1,949 active, 31,404 resolved, 436 deaths).

There were 199 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 165.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,443 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 206.

There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.99 per 100,000 people.

There have been 664,534 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 149,207 confirmed cases (8,653 active, 138,560 resolved, 1,994 deaths).

There were 875 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 195.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,896 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 699.

There were four new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,696,615 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 100,880 confirmed cases (7,685 active, 91,732 resolved, 1,463 deaths).

There were 832 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 149.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,111 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 873.

There were five new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 28.42 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,186,765 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 74 confirmed cases (two active, 71 resolved, one death).

There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 4.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,562 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (zero active, 42 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 16,044 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 395 confirmed cases (zero active, 391 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,848 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 1, 2021.

The Canadian Press