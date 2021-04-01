Steelworkers united in defending Canada against perils of American protectionism

WASHINGTON — The largest industrial union in North America is vowing to protect Canadian businesses and workers from the perils of protectionism in the United States.

United Steelworkers leaders from both sides of the border, including international president Tom Conway, say Canada should not be punished by Joe Biden’s “Buy America” regulations.

The union, which represents more than 850,000 workers in both countries, says it’s vital for both sides to work together to resurrect their collective economies.

Their commitment comes as International Trade Minister Mary Ng testifies before a House of Commons committee exploring the Canada-U.S. relationship.

Ng says the best defence will be the so-called “Team Canada” approach that proved so effective during the recent marathon NAFTA negotiations.

She says it’s vital that the Americans understand the mutual importance of keeping supply chains between the two countries intact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.

